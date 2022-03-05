Lewisville residents say farewell to iconic water tower

The iconic water tank has towered over the city at the corner of Interstate 35E and College Street since 1959.

It was a sad day in Lewisville as residents said their final farewells to a water tower that's been a city icon for over 60 years.

All residents were welcomed at the water tower Saturday to celebrate its history one last time. The iconic water tank has towered over the city at the corner of Interstate 35E and College Street since 1959.

The water tower also pays tribute to the Lewisville High School Fighting Farmers and their two football state championships in 1993 and 1996.

The tower, however, has not been in operation since 2020. The city decided last year that it would demolish the tower rather than renovate it. The city said it would cost $700,000 to fix and re-paint the tower -- and that number didn't include routine maintenance costs.

A city spokesperson told WFAA in July that the water tower was originally built to last 50 years.

Demolition of the tower is expected to begin on Monday, March 7.

Just days before the tower comes down, residents gathered to remember why the large water tank was beloved.

Residents were also allowed to write messages and sign their names with a marker at the base of the tower.

There are plans, however, that are expected to keep the water tower's Fighting Farmers spirit alive.