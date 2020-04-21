Lewisville police seek public's help in solving deadly shooting at business

The man called 911 to report that he had been shot by two people during an attempted robbery at a business

Police are searching for information after a 54-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery at a business in Lewisville and died of his injuries Monday, police said.

The man called 911 at about 1 a.m. to report that he had been shot by two people during an attempted robbery at a business in the 900 block of Valley Ride Boulevard, police said.

He reported that the two suspects ran away. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The man's name has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Detectives are gathering evidence and are speaking to witnesses to identify the suspects, police said.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity of Valley RIde Boulevard between Interstate 35-E and N. Summit Ave from 1:45 to 2:30 a.m. on Monday to call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 972-219-8477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the phrase “TIPLPD” and your message to 847411.