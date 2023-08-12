Swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park closed indefinitely due to safety concerns, city says

The closure will remain in effect until a more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Citing safety concerns which include fatal drownings, the City of Lewisville announced Saturday that the swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park has been closed to public access indefinitely.

City officials said the area closed is the beach area near the intersection of Lake Park Road and Trotline Road. Lower lake levels and a receding shoreline have increased swimming and wading risks at the lake, officials said. Additional warning signs in English and Spanish were already posted in this area and will remain in place throughout the closure. Park visitors are strongly urged to heed these warnings and not attempt to bypass the barricades or signs.

This closure comes more than a month after WFAA reported on three drownings at Lewisville Lake in three straight days.

On, July 3, a 19-year-old teen died after drowning at Lewisville Lake while swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park. Dive teams pulled him from the water later that day and he was transferred to Medical City Lewisville Hospital with CPR in progress for possible life-saving measures. Online records showed the victim was later pronounced dead.

On, July 4, a man in his 40s was part of a group that rented a pontoon boat and was out swimming in the lake. Dive crews were unable to locate him on July 4, but recovered his body on the evening of July 5, officials told WFAA.

On, July 5, another 19-year-old drowned at Lewisville Lake while swimming with friends, but at Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village. He was recovered at about 2 p.m. on July 6.

"Visitors to all North Texas lakes need to be aware of the hazards caused by lowered lake levels that impact shorelines. Areas that previously were safe for walking along the shoreline, wading, and swimming might not be safe at this time," the city said. "Life jackets should be worn anytime a person enters the water. There are free loaner stations in Lewisville Lake Park and Tower Bay where visitors can access life jackets."

The closure will remain in effect until a more lasting solution can be identified by park and public safety personnel.