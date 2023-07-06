Third drowning reported at Lewisville Lake this week

Officials said a 19-year-old from Dallas was swimming with his friends, went under water and reportedly did not resurface.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — Dive crews were searching for a 19-year-old who went under water while swimming with friends and did not resurface.

The Highland Village Fire Department said it and Lewisville Fire Department were searching for the teen, who is from Dallas, at Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village. The Highland Village Fire Department said it was notified about a possible drowning at approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 5.

At approximately 9:12 p.m. on July 5, officials said the Lewisville Fire dive team was not able to recover the 19-year-old, and their efforts would continue Thursday, July 6.

This is the third drowning at Lewisville Lake in three straight days.

On Monday, July 3, another 19-year-old teen died after drowning at Lewisville Lake while swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park. Dive teams pulled him from the water later that day and he was transferred to Medical City Lewisville Hospital with CPR in progress for possible life-saving measures. Online records showed the victim was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, July 4, a man in his 40s was part of a group that rented a pontoon boat and was out swimming in the lake. Dive crews were unable to locate him on Tuesday, but recovered his body late Wednesday evening, officials told WFAA.