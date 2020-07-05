This Lewisville 11-year-old posts motivational videos encouraging kids to pursue their dreams

"My message is to get kids to not give up on their talents and their dreams," said Madisan Bryant, who recently launched her motivational videos online.

Madisan Bryant is an 11-year-old Lewisville girl on a mission to share her big personality with the world.

She's full of life and proof that you don't have to be a certain age to motivate a generation with wisdom and compassion.

Team work makes the dream work! Enjoy your Monday Mornings with Maddie B! Please like and share❤️ #noquitzone #confidentgirl #teamwork Posted by Madisan Bryant on Monday, April 27, 2020

Like many her age, Madisan has been forced into a new reality, which means no school, staying home and spending a lot of time indoors.

For Madisan, that means changing her daily routines and not allowing the current situation to stop her from encouraging others. It's that same thought process that led to her motivational video series.

Get into your Zone with the letter B!!!❤️ I’m back with Monday Mornings with Maddie B! Check out my video❤️! Posted by Madisan Bryant on Monday, April 20, 2020

"I wanted to create 'Monday Morning with Maddie' to talk about zone," she added. "Zone means a place where you're unstoppable. unmovable, unshakable, no one can beat you down and you learn to never quit.”

In addition to helping others find their "zone" online, just like her mom, Dr. Dwan Bryant, Madisan is already a published author.

Yes, you read that right.

Her book, "The ABC's of the No-Quit Zone" kicks off the conversation in many of her online videos and she says her book isn't just for children.

"My vibe and also my messages are for adults too," Madisan said. "They [adults] deal with this type of stuff that kids are dealing with and I want to give them some messages to help them with their daily life.”

You can follow Maddie's journey on her website, Facebook and Instagram.