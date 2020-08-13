LEGOLAND figures spaced 6 inches apart to mimic social distancing

The LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine has moved about 100 minifigures 6 inches apart to encourage people to continue physical distancing by 6 feet.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth has moved its minifigures in its LEGO brick Miniland 6 inches apart to show they are social distancing too.

This is replicating the 6 feet of social distancing health officials recommend people do to fight the COVID-19 virus.

It took Master Model Builder Thaddeus Bennett two hours to move about 100 figures in the Miniland.

The Miniland is a giant cityscape made out of more than a million LEGO bricks, including iconic buildings and locations in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth shut down on March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center reopened June 21.

LEGOLAND has implemented enhanced physical distancing measures, new limited capacity two-hour playtimes, LEGO bricks just for families to use during playtimes, and cleaning protocols before each playtime.