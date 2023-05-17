Garland's own LeAnn Rimes to attend city's downtown square re-opening

The City of Garland announced Wednesday that the Grammy award-winning artist planned to be in attendance.

GARLAND, Texas — The city of Garland announced a re-opening date for its downtown square and a prominent name in the music scene will be there for the event.

Garland native and Grammy award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes plans to be in attendance for the event, the city said in a video announcement. Rimes was born in Mississippi but moved to Garland as a young girl and was raised in North Texas. She began her career in musical theatre, performing in the Dallas production of "A Christmas Carol," and got her break on the show "Star Search."

By nine years old, Rimes was touring nationally and regularly performed The Star Spangled Banner at the opening of Dallas Cowboys games.

She became the first country artist to win the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1996, and released her hit song "How Do I Live" the following year. It remained on Billboard's "Hot 100" for 69 weeks.

The Downtown Garland Square will re-open on Oct. 14, according to the city.

More details on Rimes' involvement in the event are coming in the months ahead, the city said.