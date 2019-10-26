DALLAS — More claims are being leveled against a well-known priest in Dallas.

A new lawsuit accuses Father Patrick Koch of sexually abusing a student at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas.

Father Koch died 13 years ago, but this year his name appeared on a list of priests 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse.

The latest lawsuit claims the incident happened in the 1980s during confession.

RELATED: Former Jesuit Prep student sues school, Dallas diocese claiming priest abused him

The lawsuit does not name the accuser but it does state that he is an attorney in Dallas.

The lawsuit says the alleged victim claims another priest also abused him. Rev. Peter Callery, who was a teacher and wrestling coach at the school.

More on WFAA: