A lawn mower blade through a windshield? It happened to a Plano couple driving on I-635

Lauren Drum and her husband were riding along I-635 Saturday when a driver kicked up some debris that came flying their way -- including a 20-inch lawn mower blade.

PLANO, Texas — Standing outside her Plano home Monday, Lauren Drum held a rusty lawn mower blade tightly.

No, she's not in landscaping. No, she doesn't run a lawn mowing service.

But, she does need the 20-inch piece of tempered steel to tell a freak story that happened to her, her husband and her car on Saturday.

It all ends with that lawn mower blade flying through the couple's windshield.

"It was definitely a 'Final Destination' moment," Drum laughed. "I mean, it felt like a life or death moment."

Drum and her husband Jackson are new homeowners and started their Saturday with the casual task of picking up a vanity for their bathroom.

But while driving along I-635, a motorist in front of the couple kicked up some junk in the road that came flying their way.

Among that junk was a 20-inch lawn mower blade that crashed through the passenger window of the couple's SUV.

Drum was sitting in the passenger seat where the blade missed her altogether.

"It just launched from their car and went into our passenger side," Drum said.

"I ducked, and he swerved a bit. When it came through, it also hit the passenger window and cracked it."

Drum said her husband asked, "What was that?"

That's when she said she found the lawn mower blade sitting beneath her feet near the passenger door.

"I picked it up and was like, 'I think it's this,'" Drum said.

The pictures are unreal. Drum and her husband have already taken their car to the dealership to be repaired but have gotten a ton of attention on Instagram after sharing their story.

Drum is lucky. In 2016, AAA found that an average of 125 people died annually from road debris crashes between 2011 and 2014.

It also found that more than 200,000 crashes were also caused by road debris between those years.

Drum says she might frame or put the blade in a shadow box to remind her and her husband that they didn't become a statistic over the weekend.