Law enforcement on higher alert during Fair Park Fourth after mass shooting in Illinois

Sources within the Dallas Police Department said Monday that the shooting in Highland Park didn’t alter its comprehensive security plan for the fireworks show.

DALLAS — Fair Park Fourth resumed for the first time Monday night since COVID-19 took hold of Dallas in 2020.

Sadly — the return of the event along with other festivities in DFW — couldn’t be fully enjoyed without the headline of another mass shooting in America in the back of minds.

During a parade for Independence Day in Highland Park, Illinois Monday—a shooter opened fire into a crowd killing at least 6 and wounding at least 30.

Eleina Rosales was among the thousands who went into the Cotton Bowl Monday night for fireworks. While she was excited, she said the event is no different than the parade in Highland Park.

“You just can’t feel safe anymore,” Rosales said. “The people deciding to do this kind of stuff when all the families are getting to celebrate is not right. We’re proud to be here, and we’re proud to be Americans. We just want to be here celebrating but not feel insecure about it."

Sources within the Dallas Police Department informed WFAA that the shooting didn’t alter security plans for the event on Monday night.

However, officers and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were more alert than usual.

“Seeing all the cops and stuff makes us feel a little safer,” mother Olivia Wreh said. “That shooting was in the back of my mind coming here.”

Highland Park, Illinois shooting

According to officials, a gunman on a rooftop opened fire just after 10 a.m. during the parade in suburban Chicago Monday.

A person of interested in the shooting was taken into custody after an hourslong manhunt. The person of interest was identified as Robert Crimo III.