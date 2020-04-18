Law enforcement cracks down on speeding on U.S. HWY 75

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said there has been a sizable uptick in citations and warnings because of the high number of high-speed drivers along Highway 75.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — If you know anything about U.S. Highway 75 you know it has a reputation. It's mostly known for its congestion during peak hours on weekdays.

In the last few weeks, while the nation and North Texas has been on quarantine, HWY 75 has been more of a racetrack.

"It is the autobahn right now," said Anna Police Chief Jeff Caponera.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told WFAA on Friday that there has been a sizable uptick in citations and warnings because of the high number of high-speed drivers along the highway.

"We're seeing speeds at 130 miles an hour," said Skinner.

All this week and especially on Friday, officers using radar were out in full force.

"If we don't do something about this... someone's going to die," said Skinner. "What we want is for people to work with us. Cooperate. Work with us and let's slow it down."

Collin County deputies on Friday alone issued 25 to 30 citations for speeds over 90 miles per hour, according to the Sheriff. Speeding is a Class B misdemeanor and can carry a $500 fine.

"Sometimes you get the occasional, 'Well, there's not much traffic, so it's OK.' But it's not," Caponera recalled, as drivers explain why they sped.

In these trying times of quarantine and stay-at-home orders, there has been a strong correlation of fewer drivers and higher speeds. Except in the last week, the highway has picked up again.

Law enforcement told WFAA that cases of road rage and reckless driving have also gone up.

"It ruins people's lives. It ruins people's careers. It kills families," said Assistant Chief Roger Thornhill, of Melissa Police.

They are asking for the public to work together. We may be at our limit for rules right about now but here's one more: If you can't stay home, at least slow down.