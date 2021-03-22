Latino leaders say migrant kids should be granted special visas if questioned by Texas DPS

Gov. Greg Abbott wants migrant kids questioned about how they crossed the border. Latino leaders say the kids should receive special visas if they do for protection.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — On a visit to North Texas about businesses, Gov. Greg Abbott also answered questions about the migrant kids just miles away in Dallas, in facilities he said he has no access to.

"Every single day that passes we are seeing more failures by the Biden administration in these federal facilities they are using to house these migrants," said Abbott.

He wants the Biden administration to allow DPS inside to talk to the migrant kids about how they got across and if they were smuggled in by cartels or human traffickers.

"Every migrant child who is apprehended by Texas Department of Public Safety will be working collaboratively with human trafficking specialists to learn what they can from those children,” said Abbott.

Latino leaders say if the children are going to be questioned by law enforcement and give information about smugglers then they should be granted special visas to stay in the U.S. to protect them.

"When you have been a victim of any type of illegal activity such as human smuggling or cartels or whatever, then you are entitled to get a visa that allows you to stay in the U.S. legally so that you can testify and give information and cooperate with police departments and law enforcement to go after those criminals,” said Garcia.

Abbott said he's also concerned about what the conditions are like in the facilities. So far, the Biden administration has not allowed the media or elected officials tour the centers.

Latino leaders in Texas agree the media and elected officials should be allowed in to observe.

"Yeah, I think it's important that President Biden and the administration make these centers transparent,” said Garcia.