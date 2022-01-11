Bob Saget wasn't just 'America's Dad' to Dallas native – but also a mentor

Over a decade ago, Jay Mandyam moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. He met Bob Saget along the way, who helped critique his act for years.

DALLAS, Texas — The sudden death of Bob Saget was a star-powered blindside to so many who saw him as 'America's Dad.'

The 65-year-old actor/comedian and director primarily known for playing the character of Danny Tanner on "Full House" during the '90s was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday.

Authorities in Florida believe no foul play was involved and have said that Saget was found in his bed after performing a stand-up show the night before.

Saget was a TV giant who also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos. His celebrity peers remember him as a funny and caring man and have taken to social media to make sure the world knows.

For Jay Mandyam, a Dallas kid who moved out west to pursue a dream, Saget became an unexpected mentor.

"I was just a speck of dust, he had no reason to be as kind to me as he was," Mandyam said. "I'm grateful that he even paid that much attention to me."

For those who don't know, Saget isn't just known as the crisp and clean Danny Tanner on Full House, he's also notorious for his adult-oriented stand-up comedy.

Mandyam, who graduated from J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson and then SMU, first met Saget while working the cover booth at the world-famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Mandyam worked at the Comedy Store for eight years after moving out west over a decade ago.

"I was in charge of going and finding each comic and letting them know that they were up next," Mandyam said. "Bob was always very gracious and never tried to exert his fame if he popped in to do a set."

"I asked him why he didn't come in regularly, and he said he viewed the Comedy Store as college. That you don't go back to college once you graduate."

Mandyam and Saget eventually exchanged emails, and Mandyam told WFAA he would often send Saget clips of his routine to see what he thought.

"He would always watch every clip. God bless him. He would watch every clip and always give me good feedback," Mandyam said.

"A few years would go by, and I would send him another clip, and he'd say, 'God, you keep improving! You're getting better as the years go on. It's such a joy to watch you grow.' "

That kind of encouragement meant a lot to a hungry kid in the entertainment industry.

"I was sitting there, couldn't work, was not famous, and just wanted to be working as a comedian. Bob's words would always let me know I was on the right track and that I was doing something right," Mandyam said.

Mandyam told WFAA he even asked Saget to send his nephew an autographed headshot and that Saget didn't hesitate to do so or make a joke out of it.

"I thanked Bob for doing it, and he said, 'Yeah, but now your nephew won't stop sending ME pictures,' " Mandyam said with a laugh.

Mandyam's career has been successful too. He's performed all over the nation and was featured on shows like 'Silicon Valley,' '@midnight with Chris Hardwick,' Howard Stern's 'The Wrap Up Show,' and 'Modern Family.'

He's also served as a writer on multiple projects.

But the pandemic forced Mandyam out of stand-up because clubs had to close down. He's now in a graduate program at USC pursuing directing.

Saget was also a director and was supportive of Mandyam's move.

On Dec. 27, weeks before his death, Saget sent the following email to Mandyam:

"Jay--Huge Congrats for wrapping up your first year at USC graduate program. You're definitely on your way to what you would like to happen--now just make stuff. Wishing you and people you care about a happy and healthy new year.

Bob."

Mandyam said he'll never forget that last email or Saget's kindness.

"He didn't have to remember that I was in a grad program pursuing directing, I mean this little stuff, he didn't have to keep track of," Mandyam said.