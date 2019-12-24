DALLAS — Many stores have already closed by 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but there are still a number of retailers staying open throughout the evening and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location.

CVS

Most stores open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Target

  • Christmas Eve until 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day closed

Tom Thumb

  • Christmas Eve until 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day 9 am to 4 p.m.

Walgreens

  • Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day
    (24 hours for some locations)

