DALLAS — Many stores have already closed by 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but there are still a number of retailers staying open throughout the evening and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location.

CVS

Most stores open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Target

Christmas Eve until 10 p.m.

Christmas Day closed

Tom Thumb

Christmas Eve until 9 p.m.

Christmas Day 9 am to 4 p.m.

Walgreens

Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day

(24 hours for some locations)

RELATED: Where's Santa Claus now? Track his progress across the world live

RELATED: Holiday Movie Guide - Part Two (Opening Dec. 25)

RELATED: These Dallas-Fort Worth stores are open on Christmas Eve

RELATED: Last-minute shoppers get ready for Christmas Day