DALLAS — Many stores have already closed by 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but there are still a number of retailers staying open throughout the evening and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location.
CVS
Most stores open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Target
- Christmas Eve until 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day closed
Tom Thumb
- Christmas Eve until 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day 9 am to 4 p.m.
Walgreens
- Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day
(24 hours for some locations)
