Alton Stockton is down to two therapy sessions a week at Texas Health Fort Worth after months of having to go Monday through Friday. He still has to exercise every day to try to improve strength in his right leg, which just months ago was paralyzed.

It started last Labor Day, with a mosquito bite.

The Bedford resident, who was 64 at the time, was infected with neuroinvasive West Nile virus, a rare form of the disease which happens in roughly one in every 250 cases, said Stockton’s physical therapist, Daleen Knight.

His symptoms snowballed rapidly.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram

Related: Plano man survives West Nile virus

© 2018 WFAA