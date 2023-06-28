One of the last known surviving Tuskegee Airmen dies at 96 in North Texas

Homer Hogues died Tuesday in Cedar Hill, two days after his wife died. They had been married for 76 years.

DALLAS — Staff Sgt. Home Hogues, one of the last known surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died Tuesday in Cedar Hill at 96.

His death came two days after the death of his wife, Mattie Hogues. They were married for 76 years. Funeral arrangements are being made for them together.

Hogues was an airplane and engine mechanic as a part of the 99th Fighter Squadron in the 332nd Fighter Group. He was one of the first African-American military pilots, paving the way for people of color.

The Tuskegee Airmen dared to dream and became the first African-Americans to fly combat missions.

A WFAA Original was produced about Hogues in 2019. A GoFundMe was set up at the time to help provide him a wheelchair van, at-home healthcare and a remodel of his home for handicap accessibility.

Since that remodel, Hogues later moved back into a nursing home in Cedar Hill.

More than $27,000 was raised for Hogues after the story ran. An additional $61,000 was donated by organizations across North Texas to provide labor and supplies to remodel his home.

His wife waited by the door for him. A crowd of friends, family and donors were there to welcome him back.

"I didn't know that many people cared about me, but I thank them, thank them, thank them from the bottom of my heart," Hogues said at the time.