Las Vegas entertainment venue sets its sights on Dallas, Drai's to open late 2024

Drai’s Dallas will occupy 15,000 square feet of newly built space in Dallas’ Arts District.

An entertainment triple threat has its sights set on Dallas.

Las Vegas Drai’s Beachclub, Nightclub and After Hours will transform into a restaurant, lounge and exclusive membership club for Dallas residents in late 2024.

Spearheaded by Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto of Dallas-based Gap Concepts, the hospitality group behind XOXO Dining Room, Lyla and PostScript HTX, Drai’s Dallas will occupy 15,000 square feet of newly built space in Dallas’ Arts District.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dustin and Victor to introduce the Drai’s brand to our friends and family in Dallas. With our top-tier culinary experience and world-class entertainment, we look forward to opening our doors in 2024,” Rathod said in a prepared statement.

The restaurant and lounge will offer French-inspired cuisine and cocktails paired with cabaret-style entertainment on a center stage. The venue’s design will incorporate speakeasy-style embellishments inspired by Drai’s After Hours in Las Vegas.

Drai’s Dallas will offer an exclusive membership program that is required to access the private members lounge along with priority reservations and more.

Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment for Drai’s Group, has Dallas ties as an SMU alum and said he fell in love with the city's vibrancy.

“I always told myself that one day I would be back. I’ve been friends with Obi for years and I knew he would be the best partner to bring a concept from Las Vegas and infuse it with the authenticity Dallas is known for,” Drai said in a prepared statement. “With Dallas’ unmatched hospitality scene, sense of community and culture, we look forward to bringing a taste of Las Vegas to Dallas.”

Victor Drai established Drai’s in Los Angeles in 1993 as a celebrity eatery before expanding to Las Vegas in 1997. Drai’s currently operates locations in Las Vegas and seasonal events in Dubai.