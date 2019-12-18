WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A large recycling plant in Waxahachie burst into flames Wednesday around 4:15 a.m.
Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 near FM 387 at the Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plant.
WFAA has reached out to police and fire for more information about the blaze.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking and developing news, download the WFAA app.
