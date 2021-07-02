Mom asks for public’s help locating missing daughter suffering from mental health crisis

Authorities initially said Providence McNeill was a runaway, but change her status to high-risk missing child after police received medical documentation.

Updated with information from the family on July 7.

Family and friends of 16-year-old Providence McNeill gathered Wednesday for a third time to attempt to locate the missing teen.

The search party took place at 7 p.m. at 4100 West Airport Freeway in Irving.

According to Lancaster police, McNeill was initially reported as a runaway on Sunday, June 27. But after an investigation, police said it was determined that she was considered high-risk and in danger due to mental health concerns.

“Her psychiatrist informed the police department that without her medication it was critical to find her,” said Chenique Lewis, mother of McNeill.

Lewis said despite documentation of the teen's intellectual delay, her disappearance does not qualify for any of the state alerts.

“It is heartbreaking,” said Lewis.

McNeill is described as a black female, standing at 5’1” and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said McNeill was last seen in Lancaster wearing a white headband, a black short-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants with a pink hoodie tied around her waist, and flip flops.