Lancaster police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police are worried over Providence McNeill's whereabouts because it was determined she has mental health concerns.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Providence McNeill was initially reported as a runaway on Sunday, June 27. But after an investigation, police said it was determined that she was considered high-risk and in danger due to mental health concerns.

McNeill is described as a black female, standing at 5’1” and weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said McNeill was last seen in Lancaster wearing a white headband, a black short-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants with a pink hoodie tied around her waist, and flip flops.