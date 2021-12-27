Authorities said they found no survivors from the crash in the El Cajon area, the number of people on board is still unknown as of Tuesday morning.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities said they found no survivors after a small airplane crashed in East County San Diego Monday, damaging one home and downing several power lines. No injuries were reported on the ground, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue in the unincorporated Bostonia area near El Cajon. The area is a few miles east of Gillespie Field airport, where the plane was scheduled to land.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Santee and Lakeside stations immediately responded to the scene along with the Lakeside Fire Protection District, the California Highway Patrol and the El Cajon Police Department.

"At this time, we do not have information on where the plane was coming from or how many were on board. Firefighters were not able to find any survivors at the crash scene," the sheriff's department said at 11:25 p.m.

We offer our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those we lost in a plane crash in unincorporated El Cajon. Pepper Drive is closed between Topper Lane and North 2nd St. so the @NTSB can process the site and complete their investigation.

News Release: https://t.co/QVbwlU2vJ8 pic.twitter.com/S2NbJE3U1l — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2021

Fire and plumes of smoke were seen in video provided by residents in the area. In a live stream by a Facebook user, cars were seen on fire in front of a home and debris littered the street as crews worked to extinguish flames and additional crews arrived on the scene.

The aircraft took down an unknown number of power lines during the crash, and San Diego Gas & Electric reported over 2,500 customers in the El Cajon area were without power at one point. That number was down to 350 later Monday night. Power was expected to be restored for all residents by early Tuesday morning, according to the utility. The American Red Cross would provide assistance Tuesday morning to residents who remain affected by the power outage, according to sheriff's officials.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department tweeted updates about the agencies responding and said there were unknown injuries. They also asked residents to avoid the area.

The department tweeted at 8:57 p.m. that the fire was out, and added that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and would be handling the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has photos or videos from the scene was asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

The crash comes less than three months after a small aircraft crashed into homes in another East County San Diego neighborhood killing two people and destroying two homes. The Oct. 11 plane crash in Santee claimed the lives of the pilot Dr. Sugata Das and a UPS driver who was struck on the ground Steve Krueger.

Watch Commander: @SDSOLakeside is investigating a plane crash in the area of Pepper Dr/N. 2nd St. in unincorporated El Cajon. There are unknown injuries at this time. Sheriff's deputies, along with @CHP_El_Cajon, @elcajonpolice, @LakesideFire are assisting with road closures. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2021