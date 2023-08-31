Lakes around North Texas experiencing record lows this summer

Whether you're boating, jet skiing or just want to hit the beach this Labor Day weekend, plan on less water.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Jet-skiers like Ashton Watson who are familiar with nearby lakes are on alert because of low water levels.

The Army Corps of Engineers released a list of reservoirs throughout the Tarrant Regional Water District. Some of them are experiencing record lows this summer.

That's one more reason for people who visit the lake to be careful - especially those depending on safe levels to have fun on the water like on Jet Ski owners.

Thursday afternoon, Watson drove his pickup truck and trailer with his Jet Ski to Lake Bridgeport. After jet skiing with a friend, Ashton invested in his own.

"It's a 2019 Cedar Spark. I bought it just this year," said Watson, "It has a little over a hundred miles on it."

Jet Skis don't require as much water depth as boats and other big watercraft. Still, already this summer, Watson said he has seen signs in the water telling him to be cautious. He's visited Lake Eagle Mountain in the past where low water levels got his attention. He is more familiar with Lake Bridgeport.

"I've been out here a lot, so once I start seeing like rocks or something that I haven't seen before in certain spots in the middle of the lake, that's when," said Watson.

Lake water levels are down all across North Texas. Lake Bridgeport is down more than 12 feet, Lake Benbrook is down 8.7 feet, and Lake Eagle Mountain is down more than 7 feet.

Still, Labor Day weekend will draw huge crowds and Marina general manager Paul Jordan is ready. North Side Marina and Resort still has space available and safe water levels in their part of the lake.

"For us, we're going to, like I said, a much deep water, deeper water cove and a lot of other areas on the lake. And this lake is actually we're fortunate." said Jordan, "It's pretty deep. And the main body as well gets up to about 60 feet."

Jordan and his staff at North Side Marina & Resort also have boats to rent for people interested in spending time on the lake. In some cases, boat owners rent from North Side Marina instead of taking their own boats out, so they don't end up with damage to their watercrafts.

In addition to the lake level challenges for boat owners, the Texas heatwave has had an impact on boating recreation too. Since Texas has had so many back-to-back 100 degree-plus days, business has slowed down for Jordan at North Side Marina & Resort. But he's counting on the holiday weekend being a little milder than the past few weeks.

"It's been crazy dry. It's been crazy humid, crazy hot," said Jordan, "And nobody has really wanted to be outside when it's 112 degrees outside. You can't really blame them. A lot of people are afraid to bring their boats out. A lot of the ramps around the lake are closed."