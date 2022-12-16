The child was taken to a hospital in Tampa following the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself at a friend's home in Lakeland, police said in a news release.

Police said officers responded Friday around 7 p.m. to a home on Starling Loop near Gibsonia-Galloway Road about a shooting involving a child. When they arrived, officers said they found emergency first responders rendering aid to a 12-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police said early reports indicate the boy had been dropped off by his mother for a sleepover with his 13-year-old friend. Detectives say they were told the boys were in the garage when the 12-year-old found a loaded gun inside a car.

As the boy was handling the gun, it went off and a bullet hit him.

Police said when they made contact with the 12-year-old's mother at the hospital, she told them she was under the impression that an adult was at the home. However, no adults were there at the time of the shooting.

The 12-year-old's friend's family — who were at work at the time of the shooting — reportedly told police they were unaware the 12-year-old was at the home and they hadn't given the 13-year-old permission to have anyone over.