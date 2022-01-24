Lawsuit: Video shows Lake Worth police officer running over unarmed man at 45 mph

The lawsuit called officer Jonathan Granado's dashcam footage "shocking" and accused Granado of tracking the victim, Dustin Bates, "until he ran him over."

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Lake Worth police officer is accused of running over an unarmed man with his patrol SUV at 45 mph, according to a federal lawsuit, which included video of the crash.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, called officer Jonathan Granado's dashcam footage "shocking" and accused Granado of tracking the victim, Dustin Bates, "until he ran him over."

Bates survived but suffered a fractured spine, ribs, and leg in the crash, according to the lawsuit.

Granado later resigned from the Lake Worth Police Department, but a Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict him, police officials said.

Lake Worth police were planning to hold a news conference about the lawsuit at 4 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened on Nov. 23, 2020, on Lake Worth Boulevard, where Bates, on his motorcycle in the eastbound lanes, came to a stop at a red light at Boat Club Road.

The lawsuit said Granado pulled behind Bates in his Ford Explorer patrol SUV. Granado radioed that he could not see Bates' license plate, but the lawsuit said Granado then gave the license plate number to dispatch.

Granado turned on his lights, but Bates drove away when the light turned green, according to the lawsuit.

Granado followed Bates and told dispatch that he was in a chase. The chase continued to eastbound Loop 820, and then Bates exited at Marine Creek Parkway.

When Bates left the freeway, he drove into a grass median on the off ramp and lost control of his motorcycle, the lawsuit said.

Bates slid off the motorcycle and into a grassy area. He then ran into a grass field across from the exit ramp "in an effort to get out of [Granado's] way as he saw [Granado] approaching at a high rate of speed," the lawsuit said.

Dashcam footage included in the lawsuit showed Bates running across the freeway exit ramp, toward the field.

As Bates ran across the road, Granado "turned his SUV off the roadway and into the field where Mr. Bates was running," the lawsuit said.

Granado then "continued turning his SUV as he tracked Mr. Bates through the field," the lawsuit said.

The dashcam footage also showed Granado's SUV turning off the roadway, with Bates running in the grass.

The footage showed that Granado "had now driven his SUV directly toward Mr. Bates so that Mr. Bates was centered in front of the [Granado's] SUV," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Granado then drove his SUV "directly into the back of Mr. Bates."

Investigators determined that Granado was driving about 45 mph when he struck Bates, whose arms flailed upward before he fell to the ground, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also included photos of Granado's tire tracks, which showed that his SUV "was not sliding through the grass out of control, but instead, drove in a clear curve directly into Mr. Bates under [Granado's] control the entire time."

The lawsuit claimed that on the dashcam footage Granado's brakes could be heard only after he struck Bates.

"It is clear from the video and tire tracks in the grass that Defendant Granado intentionally ran over Mr. Bates with his department issued SUV as Mr. Bates fled on foot," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also detailed a conversation that Bates had with another officer, James O'Bannon, after the crash. When Bates told O'Bannon that Granado hit him with his car, O'Bannon replied, "Probably shouldn't have run," the lawsuit said.

"A lot of people think we can’t chase motorcycles," O'Bannon allegedly told Bates, according to the lawsuit. "That’s wrong. We can and we will. Welcome to Lake Worth.”

O'Bannon reiterated, according to the lawsuit: “I’m not going to sugar coat it for you, you run from us this is what happens."

The lawsuit said that O'Bannon's comments to Bates were captured on a Sansom Park officer's bodycam footage.

Bates suffered a fracture in his spine, three fractures of his ribs, and two fractures in his right leg, according to the lawsuit.

Bates underwent surgery "and has permanent scarring" as a result of the incident, the lawsuit said.