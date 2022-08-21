Lake Worth police search for suspect who stole delivery driver's vehicle that had four children inside

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Police in Lake Worth need help identifying a suspect who stole a delivery driver's vehicle, which had the driver's four children inside.
Police said a delivery driver was picking up a food order around the area of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail on Friday when an unknown suspect stole the driver's vehicle.
The suspect, however, quickly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. The driver's four children who were inside were unharmed, according to police.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect running through a parking lot.
The suspect is described as a man with tattoos on his arms and a goatee. He was seen running north on Boat Club Road.
Anyone who may have information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police at 817-237-1224 or lwcid@lakeworthtx.org.