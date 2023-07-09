18-year-old drowns at Lake Waxahachie, officials say

This comes after three people were reported to have drowned at Lewisville Lake within three consecutive days.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Waxahachie Fire-Rescue is looking for an 18-year-old that drowned in Lake Waxahachie on Saturday, July 8.

In a statement to WFAA, Waxahachie Police said their department and Fire-Rescue were called to the lake at about 1 p.m.

When they arrived, first responders were told that the victim was swimming "hundreds of yards off-shore" with his family when he started struggling and went underwater. He has not been identified, but police said he is an 18-year-old from Forney.

Police say Fire-Rescue are currently working recovery operations in the area. WFAA is waiting to hear back from Fire-Rescue for updates.

This comes after three people were reported to have drowned at Lewisville Lake within three consecutive days. Two of the victims were 19-year-olds and the other was a man is his 40s.

NOTE: The following video was filmed on June 6.