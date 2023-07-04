Teen drowns at Lewisville Lake

Police said a teen who was swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park on Lewisville Lake went under the water and did not resurface.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A 19-year-old has died after drowning at Lake Lewisville on Monday night, according to online records.

Lewisville officials told WFAA the victim was swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park on Lewisville Lake, went under the water and did not resurface.

According to witnesses, the teen was not wearing a life jacket and was swimming by a buoy when he went under, Lewisville officials told WFAA. They believe he may have gotten tangled in the ropes of the buoy.

Members of the Lewisville Fire Department dive team got to the scene and in the water around 9 p.m. Monday. Divers pulled the victim from the water around 9:15 p.m., and he was not breathing and had no pulse, officials said.

The victim was transferred to Medical City Lewisville Hospital with CPR in progress for possible life-saving measures. Online records showed the victim was later pronounced dead.

The Game Warden is in charge of the drowning investigation.