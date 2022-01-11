High-end Fort Worth shoe store burglarized, officials say

Surveillance video shows three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas business owner is waking up inside his store after thieves targeted it days ago.

Video from Laced Connection in Fort Worth shows thieves breaking into the store over the weekend, and the owner told WFAA he knew something like this would happen some day, which is why he splits his pairs of sneakers – keeping one shoe in the front and one in the back.

"It's my worst nightmare as a shoe store owner," Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection told WFAA. "I've watched the video of it happening hundreds of times over the past couple of days just trying to piece everything together and just try to you know make sense of it. It's hard to, honestly."

Steward told WFAA the shoes cost hundreds of dollars per pair, and even though he already has bars, double locks and alarms in his store, he plans to sleep there until he feels it is secure.

Laced Connection is located on Race Street northeast of downtown Fort Worth.