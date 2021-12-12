'Que viva Chente en el cielo': North Texas reacts to death of Vicente Fernández

The legendary Mexican singer was mourned by many local leaders and fans in North Texas Sunday.

DALLAS — Local North Texas leaders are offering their condolences and remembrances after beloved Mexican singer Vicente Fernández died Sunday morning at the age of 81. A cause of death has not been released.

An Instagram post from his family confirmed the legend's passing. Known as "El Charro de Huentitán" and "El Rey" by his fans around the world, Fernandez was widely respected as the king of ranchera music.

He was known for iconic songs like "El Rey" and "Volver, Volver."

Fans across the Dallas-Fort Worth area mourned the loss of an icon.

"The mariachi, the music as a whole, that is emblematic of Mexico," radio personality Jorge Cabrales told WFAA.

"When you go to a concert, he won't stop singing until people... the venue has to close," Cabrales added.

Many local leaders in North Texas Sunday remembered the legendary singer.

LULAC National President Domingo Garcia posted a photo with the singer on Facebook, saying:

"My condolences to Fernandez Familia. Chente was and is a Mexican musical legend, who sang the music of his gente. Que viva Chente en el cielo."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins paid his respects on Twitter, as did Miguel Solis: "There will never be another like you."

Rest In Peace, Vicente Fernandez. There will never be another like you. pic.twitter.com/vbmFdJGzdz — Miguel Solis (@MiguelForDallas) December 12, 2021

"He was the go-to guy when you're feeling good and you want to drink a good tequila," fan Adrian Arreola said.

Picking up a guitar at just 8 years old, Fernández left a lasting impression of Mexican pride and culture for the world to know.