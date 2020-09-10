Organization hopes to help Hispanic professionals get hired in STEM during virtual career fair

The event will include virtual learning and professional development with sessions, workshops, competitions, and award ceremonies.

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers is hosting a virtual career fair and convention Oct. 26-31 to help professionals and students find jobs in STEM.

During the upcoming career fair, companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft will conduct five days of one-on-one video job interviews, SHPE said.

The deadline to register for this year's event is Oct. 16. It will include virtual learning and professional development with sessions, workshops, competitions, and award ceremonies.

"In a time when our country is grappling with issues of diversity and equity, SHPE has been making dreams come true for Hispanics and their families for decades," the organization said.

The organization said more than 50% of 2019 National Convention student attendees were first-generation college students.