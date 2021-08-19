SeaWorld's Fiesta del Mar celebrates San Antonio's Hispanic culture

The festival runs over two weekends from August 27 to September 6 and features food and drink vendors, live music and fireworks.

SAN ANTONIO — Seaworld is once again celebrating San Antonio's rich Hispanic culture with Fiesta del Mar.

The chef-created menu includes nachos, tacos, tostadas, roasted corn, churros, mangonadas, and the San Antonio favorite, chicken-on-a-stick. Drinks include margaritas, Horchata with rum, Modelo, Modelo Negra, Dos Equis, and Tecate beers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

Some of the live performances include Mariachi Melodicos, Vivo, Mariachis Las Altenas, and Faison Folklorico. There will also be a fireworks spectacular set to Latin music.