Meet the Mariachi de los Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Performing for tens of thousands of people at Globe Life Field, Roger Martinez and his team are suiting up before the game.

"You hear the crowd roar every and that's just like 'Man, it's awesome,'" said Martinez.

They wear their Texas Rangers logo proudly, but not as baseball players, but as Mariachi de Los Texas Rangers.

Since 2018, they're first and only official Major League Baseball team mariachi band.

"It plays a huge factor in keeping the cultural Heritage, you know alive here, especially in DFW," said Martinez.

One Saturday a month during baseball season, this team of eight musicians comes together from all over the state.

Half of these are from right here in the DFW area.

They start the day by hyping up the crowd at an event called Viva Tejas, right outside the stadium before the game.

It’s a way to recognize and empower the Hispanic community.

"Man, when there's a mariachi anywhere, everybody is happy," said Martinez.

Even in the summer heat – people can’t stop moving to the music.

With every breath and ounce of energy, Mariachi de los Texas Rangers – is exactly what a pre-game tailgate needs.

Then for 16 games a season, they head inside the stadium.

Rangers fans – experience mariachi, where the delicate strings on a harp and soft tones of a violin attack in bold style.

"I'm not very delicate like what you see in a violin, but we can show what other things we can do with a violin," said Cindy Cabrera

They share a colorful part of Mexican culture that’s been around for centuries.