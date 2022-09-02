From the canvas of Frida Kahlo to an immersive experience

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit launched in Dallas, the first in the country.

DALLAS — Stand in one of the many rooms at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Dallas and see Frida Kahlo’s artwork come to life.

Become engulfed not only in her world-renowned vibrant paintings, but also the history of Mexico and the influence it had on the artist.

Images from the Mexican Revolution fill the room. The period is symbolic of Kahlo, as she would later claim to be born in 1910 in order to be associated as a child of the revolution.

Vicente Fosco, associate producer of Immersive Frida Kahlo, tells WFAA Kahlo was woman ahead of her time

“It’s not just walking into a museum,” Fosco describe. “It’s like we’re shrunken down into tiny people and we’re thrown into an artwork.”

The immersive experience by Massimiliano Siccardi, the creative director, not only projects the pieces of art but also adds motion and music to complement the images. In some cases, visitors can feel as though they are in motion as they arrive in Frida’s hometown.

Kahlo’s art transcended generations and language. Her paintings identified as magic realism explored many topics - from birth, miscarriage and abortion, to death.

Through the years, she's become an icon for female empowerment.

Many of Kahlo’s paintings were self-portraits in different scenarios. In one: she appears as a woman, but has the body of a child. In another well-known piece, which illustrated Frida’s two sides, Kahlo appears in a European-style dress, side-by-side and holding hands with herself in a Tehuana dress.

“Frida is one of those pop-icons - she transcended being a painter,” Fosco said. “She was ahead of her time doing those kinds of things and living her life the way she did.”

The exhibit will run through April 17. Ticket prices vary, depending on the date and time. For more information visit immersive-frida.com.

