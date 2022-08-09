FC Dallas hosting LAFC Saturday for Hispanic Heritage Night

FC Dallas will give away a limited number of Hispanic Heritage Month-themed T-shirts to fans who attend the match.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, with its Saturday match against Western Conference leader LAFC.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, fans will see performances pre-match from Peruvian dance group Club Libertad Dallas Fort Worth and Mariachi Rosas Divinas, who will also sing the national anthem.

Las Estrellas de Tejas Ballet Folklorico will also perform before the match and at halftime, as well.

FC Dallas will also give away a limited number of Hispanic Heritage Month-themed T-shirts to fans who attend the match. The shirts – inspired by Latino culture, icons, topography and animals from the Latin American countries of FC Dallas players – were designed by Dallas artist D R I G O.

The match comes amid a playoff push from FC Dallas, who currently sit in No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. To keep track of the FC Dallas playoff picture, click here.

FC Dallas lost to LAFC in Los Angeles earlier this season, 3-1.

"With 10 points out of a possible 15 from its last five games, Dallas has moved up to third place with four games remaining. But the work is far from done." @WinStarWorld | #DTID — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 9, 2022