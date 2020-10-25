LA, Tampa fans get a crash course in Texas weather changes ahead of Game 4 of World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fans who flew in from Los Angeles and Tampa for Game 4 of the World Series got a crash course in Texas weather during a near 30-degree weather shift over the weekend.
Fans flocked to Globe Life Field dressed in everything from tank tops and flip flops to boots and heavy winter coats.
“How’s it going to be 50 one day, 80 the next day, then 50 the next day,” said Dana Ruiz, Dodgers fan. “I was like, okay. So, that’s why I have everything packed. I came prepared.”
Temperatures in D-FW were as low as 46° Saturday morning, the coldest morning so far this season, according to WFAA Meteorologist Kyle Roberts.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s by Sunday and drop back down to the 50s Monday, because of an arctic front, according to WFAA Meteorologist Jesse Hawila.
The swings come as a surprise to some California and Florida residents, where the weather is mostly sunny and warm, even in the winter.
“It’s always like 80°, 90° down there like in December, said Ken Edwards Tampa fan. “Christmas morning you might get 97° degrees.”
Despite the lesson in Texas temperatures, most fans told WFAA their experience in D-FW has been a blast. They enjoyed the hospitality at the brand new Globe Life Field and enjoyed the opportunity to see their team in the World Series.