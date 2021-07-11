'Broken and devastated' | Kylie Jenner posts statement following Astroworld Festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner put the statement out on Instagram overnight.

HOUSTON — Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's girlfriend, released a statement overnight on the deaths of eight people and injuries to many more at Astroworld Fest Friday.

This is the statement, which she posted to Instagram stories.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would we have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone affected.”

Her statement follows Scott's statement, which he tweeted Saturday.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.

Love you all"

Scott also released a video to his Instagram stories

Victims from Friday's Astroworld Fest tragedy

Investigators are starting to share information on the eight young people who lost their lives during Friday night's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Less than 24 hours after the tragic incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released the ages of seven out of the eight victims. Two of them were teenagers.

The ages of the victims are 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The eighth victim is unknown at this time, according to Turner.