Klyde Warren Park named top 5 best city parks in America (again)

"Perched atop a sunken freeway, this nationally acclaimed 5-acre oasis is just one of the examples of what makes Dallas' downtown area so dynamic," USA Today writes.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Klyde Warren Park is a well-known Dallas attraction, and it has been added to yet another list claiming it to be one of the best parks in the U.S.

The 5.2-acre public park was recently ranked No. 5 of all city parks in America by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice list for 2023.

To find the top parks in the nation, USA Today asked a panel of experts for nominations before readers then voted for their top choices.

In describing the park, USA Today wrote:

"Perched atop a sunken freeway, this nationally acclaimed 5-acre oasis is just one of the examples of what makes Dallas' downtown area so dynamic. The park was opened in 2012 for the purpose of encouraging more pedestrian foot traffic to the area, and to serve as a central gathering place for locals and visitors to enjoy. There are special areas within the park allocated for kids, for dogs and for playing board games. A variety of food trucks park alongside."

The list includes:

Forest Park - St. Louis, Miss. Falls Park on the Reedy - Greenville, S.C. Falls Park - Sioux Falls, S.D. Bruce Park - Greenwich, Conn. Klyde Warren Park - Dallas, Texas Switchyard Park - Bloomington, Ind. White River State Park - Indianapolis, Ind. City Park - New Orleans, La. Hermann Park - Houston, Texas Balboa Park - San Diego, Calif.