Klyde Warren Park will reopen food trucks progressively starting Monday

The food trucks at Klyde Warren Park have been closed down since March 22. On Monday, the trucks will start to reopen little by little.

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will start reopening food truck service at Klyde Warren Park on Monday.

Vendors will alternate days of service, so each truck has a safe amount of space around it. The city will place signs in the park to help with social distancing while also frequently cleaning the areas.

Food truck employees will wear masks and gloves.

The city closed food truck operations on March 22. The park has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors have been asked to maintain proper social distancing.

May 18 to May 22 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Coolhaus

Yummy Elotes

Bruno's Italian Ice

Chiave's Italian Street Food

The Butcher's Son

The Fruit Bowl

Yummy Pizza

Walt Garrison BBQ (only Friday)

May 23 to May 24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Coolhaus

Yummy Elotes

Bruno's Italian Ice

Chiave's Italian Street Food

The Butcher's Son

Yummy Pizza

Walt Garrison BBQ

Liberation Coffee

May 25 to May 29 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Serious Salads

Taste of Cuba

Steel City Pops

Ruthie's Fueled by Café Momentum

Liberation Coffee

Nammi

Abe's Flavor Flave

Abe's Snow Cones

May 30 to May 31 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Serious Salads

Taste of Cuba

Steel City Pops

Ruthie's Fueled by Café Momentum

Nammi

Abe's Flavor Flave

Abe's Snow Cones

The Fruit Bowl

To see a full the rest of the reopening schedule, you can find that in the Dining and Food Trucks section on the Klyde Warren Park website.