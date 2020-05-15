Klyde Warren Park will reopen food trucks progressively starting Monday

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will start reopening food truck service at Klyde Warren Park on Monday.
Vendors will alternate days of service, so each truck has a safe amount of space around it. The city will place signs in the park to help with social distancing while also frequently cleaning the areas.
Food truck employees will wear masks and gloves.
The city closed food truck operations on March 22. The park has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors have been asked to maintain proper social distancing.
May 18 to May 22 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Coolhaus
- Yummy Elotes
- Bruno's Italian Ice
- Chiave's Italian Street Food
- The Butcher's Son
- The Fruit Bowl
- Yummy Pizza
- Walt Garrison BBQ (only Friday)
May 23 to May 24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Coolhaus
- Yummy Elotes
- Bruno's Italian Ice
- Chiave's Italian Street Food
- The Butcher's Son
- Yummy Pizza
- Walt Garrison BBQ
- Liberation Coffee
May 25 to May 29 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Serious Salads
- Taste of Cuba
- Steel City Pops
- Ruthie's Fueled by Café Momentum
- Liberation Coffee
- Nammi
- Abe's Flavor Flave
- Abe's Snow Cones
May 30 to May 31 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Serious Salads
- Taste of Cuba
- Steel City Pops
- Ruthie's Fueled by Café Momentum
- Nammi
- Abe's Flavor Flave
- Abe's Snow Cones
- The Fruit Bowl
To see a full the rest of the reopening schedule, you can find that in the Dining and Food Trucks section on the Klyde Warren Park website.
More on WFAA:
- UNT Dallas, North Texas Food Bank launch 2nd drive-thru pantry
- Residents are telling on neighbors, businesses who break quarantine
- No need for panic buying groceries; warehouses are full, trucks are moving
- Heim Barbecue set to open its first Dallas location
- Syrian refugee turns to food to rebuild his life in US