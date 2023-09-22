CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Memorial Middle School football coach Marco Contreras died Friday after collapsing during the high school team's game against Tuloso-Midway.
After Contreras collapsed, emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but 3NEWS learned Contreras died a short time later.
Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras. Thoughts and prayers for our Kingsville ISD students, teachers and staff are truly appreciated as we grieve."
Those who knew him said Contreras was in his late 40s. In addition to coaching football, his district bio says he was a teacher at CARE Academy.
The Kingsville High School football game against Tuloso-Midway was postponed until Saturday night.