Kingsville ISD issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Memorial Middle School football coach Marco Contreras died Friday after collapsing during the high school team's game against Tuloso-Midway.

After Contreras collapsed, emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but 3NEWS learned Contreras died a short time later.

Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras. Thoughts and prayers for our Kingsville ISD students, teachers and staff are truly appreciated as we grieve."

Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez with Kingsville ISD released the following statement to me this morning following the sudden... Posted by Bill Churchwell 3 News on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Those who knew him said Contreras was in his late 40s. In addition to coaching football, his district bio says he was a teacher at CARE Academy.