LIVE: Kim Potter expected to testify Friday

The defense had several witnesses, including ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, testify Thursday about Kim Potter's character.

Kim Potter is expected to take the stand in her own defense on Friday, the eighth day of testimony in her trial for the shooting death of Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright's death during a traffic stop.

The state rested its case Thursday morning after calling its final witness Wednesday afternoon. After Judge Regina Chu denied the defense's motion for an acquittal, Potter's team called its first witness.

During questioning by defense attorney Paul Engh, use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames said he disagreed with testimony from prosecution witness Stephen Stoughton that Wright was in control of his vehicle at the time of his shooting. He said under the circumstances of the case, he believed Taser use would have been appropriate.

Ijames also testified that if Sgt. Johnson wouldn’t have been able to get out of Wright’s vehicle quickly, he believed the use of deadly force would have also been justified.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Matthew Frank asked if Ijames changed his opinion after listening to Sgt. Johnson’s testimony during the trial. Ijames said his initial opinion was solely focused on Potter’s intended Taser use, but after the defense asked him about a hypothetical situation mirroring Potter’s, he said he believed use of deadly force would have been justified based on the perceived danger to the other officers at the scene.

The defense then called a series of character witnesses, beginning with former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon testified that he didn’t see Potter violate any policies during her interaction with Wright, and that based on his observations of her body camera footage, her intention to use a Taser would've been appropriate.

During cross examination, Gannon agreed that officers would typically assess their surroundings before discharging a weapon, but disagreed that the other officers at the scene or Wright’s passenger would have been in the path of danger had she deployed her Taser. He did agree, however, that Wright was a moving target.

The defense called four more witnesses to testify to Potter’s character: Officer Colleen Fricke, Thomas Hall, a friend of Potter's children, Officer Frank Roth and Officer Samuel Smith II.

When Judge Chu dismissed the jury she said two witnesses are scheduled to take the stand Friday morning. Kim Potter is expected to be one of them.

