Kids stepping in to lead Fort Worth nonprofit's turkey drive after parents get COVID

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thanksgiving is exactly two weeks away. That means Dash and Gabby Calzada have their hands full.

Their goal is to collect and donate turkeys to 500 families in South and East Fort Worth.

“When they’re out of school, they’re not getting fed,” Gabby, 21, said. “So these turkeys are helping feed them.”

Gabby and Dash – along with their parents, Buddy and Ruth – run a nonprofit called Fort Worth Metro, an inner-city outreach program that provides resources and support to children and families in Fort Worth.

Ruth serves as the non-profit’s executive director. Buddy is also an officer and spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department.

They took over Fort Worth Metro in 1995.

“All this time, we have been, kind of in the backseat, watching them take care of this and handle this,” Gabby said. “But this year, we are pretty much the face of this Thanksgiving year.”

That’s because Ruth tested positive for COVID.

Buddy – who’s vaccinated – got the same positive test result Wednesday.

“Me and Dash looked at each other. We shook hands and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ We can take this on this year,” said Gabby.

Canceling or postponing wasn’t even an option.

“We want to be the people that will always come through,” Dash, 17, said. “We’re going to be the people that are always going to make sure they’re seen.”

If you’d like to donate a frozen turkey, the kids are hosting a turkey drive-thru donation event on Sunday at Movement City Church (5301 Altamesa Boulevard, Fort Worth) from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

If you’d like to volunteer to help with Sunday’s turkey collection or to help distribute the turkeys in South and East Fort Worth on Monday and Tuesday, click here.

Click here to make a financial donation.