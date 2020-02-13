GAINESVILLE, Texas — A small radio station in Gainesville, Texas in Cooke County is officially "vulgar."

That is at least according to the officials in Texas who determine what you can and cannot put on your Texas license plate.

We told you a few weeks ago the station wanted to put its call letters K-G-A-F on a personalized plate.

But the Texas DMV said the "A-F" part is "vulgar" in modern speak.

The station appealed the decision.

Yesterday they officially lost that appeal. The original decision was upheld.

A letter from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles informed the station:

"The plate KGAF may be viewed by the motoring public either directly or indirectly as:

- a vulgarity (defined as profane, swear, or curse words)

- a representation of, or reference to, law enforcement, military branches, or other government entities and their titles, including any reference to public office or position, military or law enforcement rank or status, or any other official government position or status."

Now, station manager Steve Eberhart says he plans to talk personally to Gov. Greg Abbott.

KGAF, its call letters given to it by the federal government, has been a fixture in north Texas for more than 70 years.

In the meantime, Eberhart says he has ordered hundreds of bumper stickers for his listeners. The bumper stickers resemble what a KGAF license plate would look like.

