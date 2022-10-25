Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said.
Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week.
Officers were first dispatched Saturday to the Toyota building in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive around 9:15 a.m. Witnesses reported to police that they heard gunshots and saw someone driving a dark-color four-door sedan. The person was pointing a gun at the Toyota building, which is the vehicle-maker's North American headquarters.
Police said officers found shell casings at the scene, confirming the witness reports.
Toyota security officials told police that the suspect's vehicle matched "a suspicious vehicle" with a suspect who was seen dropping nails throughout the Toyota parking lot on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
Police obtained surveillance video from the incidents and then obtained a warrant for Genter on Saturday, according to a police news release.
Police said other agencies, including University Park, Highland Park and the SMU police department are also involved in related investigations. More information about those investigations was not yet available Tuesday.