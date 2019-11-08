A house in Kennedale was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 4:30 a.m. Kennedale firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a house near 4405 Danny Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

At first crews thought people were trapped inside the house, but everyone had made it out safe. No injuries were reported, according to Kenndale FD.

A person who lived inside the house told officials it is a wood frame home that was built in the 1940s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

