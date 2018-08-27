School buses for the Keller ISD were vandalized overnight Sunday, leading to possible delays on some routes on Monday morning, the district said.

School bus operator Durham School Services was working to replace 5-7 damaged buses, according to a statement from the district. An additional 18-20 buses were being assessed for damage by Fort Worth police.

The damage was reported at Fossil Ridge High School off North Tarrant Parkway, according to a police report. Fossil Ridge is in the Keller school district but located in Fort Worth.

