'I'm scared': A Keller restaurant has been vandalized 3 times. Now the owner is asking for help

Pho in the Box owner Alvin Inthasone is concerned for his safety after his restaurant was vandalized three times. The suspect is still out there.

KELLER, Texas — For three years, Alvin Inthasone has served hot bowls of Pho to neighbors and friends in the Keller community.

On any given day, Inthasone, the owner of Pho in the Box along Keller Parkway, is striking up a conversation with repeat customers who frequent his restaurant for the family atmosphere.

“This is my whole life, this is it,” said Inthasone.

While his business brings him joy, lately, showing up to work has evolved into a feeling of fear.

According to Keller police, the restaurant has been vandalized three times in the last six months. Surveillance footage shows a masked person walk to the restaurant and shatter several glass windows. The latest incident of vandalism happened last Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Every time, it has forced Inthasone to close his business during repairs, which cost thousands of dollars.

Police say one unknown suspect is responsible for the repeated vandalism. The suspect didn’t damage or take anything from inside, but damage to the building’s exterior will cost thousands to repair.

“I'm in fear. I'm scared. What’s gonna [sic] happen next?” Inthasone said. “I really can’t sleep at night sometimes, cause I’m thinking, is somebody gonna break my window again?”

Inthasone’s next repair will be the installation of bullet-proof windows.

“Why me?” he said.

Keller police told WFAA they have not found any evidence of a hate crime as of yet, but their investigation is still ongoing.

In the meantime, Inthasone’s community is stepping up to help. They swept his floors and picked up the broken glass. Dozens of people are helping him raise money for repairs through a GoFundMe.

Esther Smith, a customer, is among those providing their support.

“Alvin fills my cup,” Smith said. “I come here for a great smile, a big laugh, people connect with Alvin. We did what we did because we’re a community, and that’s what Keller is about.”

Smith said the restaurant owner has helped those struggling by provided them with free meals.

“That’s the type of person that does things and asks for nothing in return,” said Smith.

Alvin’s only ask now is for the vandalism to end.