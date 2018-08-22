Keller police apprehended an elusive fugitive Wednesday morning, though it remained unclear whether she would face charges.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had evaded police since Tuesday, when a caller reported seeing her running down North Tarrant Parkway, police tweeted. She was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of North Tarrant and Whitley Road, just east of U.S. 377.

Police described the suspect as "a bit ornery," but more details about the incident were not being disclosed. The department did, however, release her mugshot.

A potbelly pig apprehended by Keller police on Wednesday, age unknown. (Keller Police Department)

Officer Intia: Pig Whisperer. This gal is stealing hearts at KPD! pic.twitter.com/31rmCrt9Dm— Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) August 22, 2018

© 2018 WFAA