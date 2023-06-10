'I asked him if he could play catch with me' | Actor Keanu Reeves plays catch with 9-year-old before Houston concert

For Elijah, it was the best 30 seconds of his life.

HOUSTON, Texas — For one Houston boy, a few minutes of playing catch is one of the top moments of his life thus far -- all because of who he got to play with.

Actor and musician Keanu Reeves was in town recently for a concert with his band, and he took a few minutes to throw a football with 9-year-old Elijah.

Elijah's grandmother Annette Cruz likes to be where the celebrities are.

“I like to fish, for me it’s like fishing," Cruz said.

She said she's met over 100 celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Jeremy Renner and Post Malone.

Last week, she decided to go "fishing" again to see if she could lay her eyes on the John Wick actor, but this time her grandsons came along to see if Reeves would sign their swag. They waited for him and his band to arrive at House of Blues even though the boys didn’t quite recognize him at first.

“He like came out, and I didn’t expect his hair to be like a little white," said Caleb, Elijah's older brother. "I knew his hair was long but I didn’t expect it to be white."

But once they found the superstar, Caleb and Elijah asked him for his signature and something else.

“And when I got his signature and my brother got his signature, I asked him if he could play catch with me," Elijah said. “I asked him the first time and he kind of mumbled something. But I didn’t hear him so I asked him again and he said 'yeah come on lets go.'"

For the next 30 seconds, Elijah threw a football with "The Replacements" quarterback.

“I was really nervous because I was playing catch with a famous superstar," he said.

For Elijah, it was the best 30 seconds of his life.

“The top moment," he said.

“I was surprised he did it, and then he said, 'hey, he’s got a great spiral.' I'm like thanks. I said, 'that’s a day he’s always going to remember,'" Cruz said.

And while Caleb didn’t play catch, he got his own special moment with the "Speed" hero when the two posed for a selfie.

“I asked if I could get a picture and that’s when my brother got to play catch with him," Caleb said.

A moment the young brothers will always remember, and a football they’ll keep forever.

“This is the football I threw with him. I’m keeping it forever and ever," Elijah said.