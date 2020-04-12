Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center to be vaccine storage site for Dallas

The facility was chosen due to its ample space for social distancing, 24-hour security and already existing refrigeration facilities.

Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center could be turned into a storage location for COVID-19 vaccines, according to City of Dallas plans to distribute the shots.

The City of Dallas broke down its distribution process into three phases:

Phase 1 trials: Testing safety and dosage

Phase 2 trials: Expanded safety trial

Phase 3 trials: Large-scale efficacy trial

Information obtained from Phase 3 will tell the city if the vaccine will need to be administered yearly. So far, none of the vaccine manufacturers have reported any deaths or adverse reactions, Dallas officials said.

A vaccine from Moderna and a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech are the two candidates that will potentially be distributed in Dallas. All companies have applied for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and will eventually deliver national guidance on vaccine distribution.

A panel on the Texas Department of State Health Services will determine priority for distribution in Texas. The panel's recommendations will be submitted to the Texas Health Commissioner for approval.

The first doses of any vaccine will be in "extremely limited supply," according to Dallas. The city's first group of people who will be prioritized are frontline healthcare workers, including EMS.

The vaccine would be distributed under the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization, meaning no person is required to take the vaccine.

The City of Dallas has applied to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider. If the city receives vaccine doses, Dallas may utilize trained Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics as immunizers.

The city's vaccine distribution working group includes:

Office of Emergency Management

Dallas Fire-Rescue

Dallas Police Department

Dallas County Health and Human Services

Care ATC

City Attorney’s Office

Human Resources

Procurement Services

The city's expert consultants include:

Dr. Philip Huang, Director, Dallas County Health & Human Services

Dr. Kelvin Baggett, COVID-19 Health & Healthcare Access Czar

Dr. Trish Perl, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Jenna Wimberly, Parkland Health & Hospital System

Dr. Alexander Eastman, Department of Homeland Security, Dallas Police

Ruby Blum, Office of County Judge Clay Jenkins

Storage requirements for some vaccines are complex and will require ultra-cold storage.