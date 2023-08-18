Kaufman County officials issue water contamination threat notice due to Garland plant explosion

In the wake of the explosion, officials said cleanup efforts could take weeks as they seek to avoid possible public health hazards.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials are warning residents to refrain from any recreational activities involving water contact after receiving notice that waterways in the area have been potentially contaminated.

The alert sent from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management said contaminants from fire suppression chemicals have posed a threat to waterways spanning from Duck Creek in Garland to the East Fork of the Trinity River. This comes after an explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Garland injured one employee and shut the facility down earlier this month.

In the wake of the explosion, officials said cleanup efforts could take weeks as they seek to avoid possible public health hazards. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that, during the incident, foam retardant from the plant's fire suppression system spilled into storm drains and nearby creeks.

The EPA released a map of the impacted creeks spanning 17.4 water miles, which can be viewed here. Residents are being urged to avoid those creek areas during the cleanup process.

According to the EPA, most of the contamination happened at Duck Creek in Garland. The EPA and TCEQ said analysis of water sampling data shows that contaminant concentrations and detections have decreased through August 13.

The water has been deemed safe for agricultural use, according to Kaufman County officials, but caution is still encouraged.

"It is imperative that residents continue to exercise caution and avoid contact with these waterways until official clearance is granted by both the EPA and the TCEQ. Only when the "all clear" is officially given by these regulatory bodies should residents consider resuming normal activities near the water," the release stated.

"Your safety is our priority," said Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Operations Coordinator. "We appreciate your cooperation in heeding the warnings of possible contamination by avoiding any tributary leading to the East Fork of the Trinity River until officials give the 'all clear' for contact with those waterways."

More information on this incident will be regularly updated on the EPA’s incident website.